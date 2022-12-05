Riley County Police renew call for information in late-October shooting

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have renewed a call for information into a shooting that happened in late October.

The Riley County Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 5, that officers continue to investigate a case that involves multiple gunshots that were fired into a home in the 1300 block of Colorado St. which happened in late October.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 28, RCPD said officials were called to the area with reports of criminal damage to property. When they arrived at the scene, they said a 41-year-old, 22-year-old and 11-year-old all reported that multiple rounds had been fired into their home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crime, however, officials continue to search for the perpetrators.

If anyone has information about the case, they should immediately report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

