RCPD makes 81 stops during Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police officers made 81 stops in total during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign.

During the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, the Riley Co. Police Department says it conducted overtime patrols to aggressively target drivers who were unrestrained while they upheld other Kansas traffic laws.

From Nov. 19 - 27, RCPD said officers wrote five safety belt citations, six speeding citations and 18 other citations. In total, it said officers made 81 enforcement stops during the campaign.

“We do our best to make sure you are as safe as you can be while on our roads,” Lieutenant Daryl Ascher said. “Please buckle up, your family, friends, and others are counting on you.”

RCPD said officers will continue to be vigilant in its enforcement of Kansas traffic safety laws.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified

Latest News

FILE
No injuries reported after 24 units evacuate in early-morning apartment fire
Kansas Statehouse
Treasurer Rogers welcomes Treasurer-elect Johnson to office
FILE
Gas prices tumble below $3 amid Holiday gatherings
Topeka Police attempt to identify this man in connection to a Dec. 3, 2022, aggravated burglary.
TPD attempts to identify man in connection to aggravated burglary