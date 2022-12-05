RCPD makes 81 stops during Thanksgiving Safe Arrival

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police officers made 81 stops in total during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign.

During the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign, the Riley Co. Police Department says it conducted overtime patrols to aggressively target drivers who were unrestrained while they upheld other Kansas traffic laws.

From Nov. 19 - 27, RCPD said officers wrote five safety belt citations, six speeding citations and 18 other citations. In total, it said officers made 81 enforcement stops during the campaign.

“We do our best to make sure you are as safe as you can be while on our roads,” Lieutenant Daryl Ascher said. “Please buckle up, your family, friends, and others are counting on you.”

RCPD said officers will continue to be vigilant in its enforcement of Kansas traffic safety laws.

