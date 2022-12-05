Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead.

On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

TPD noted that positive identification of both the driver and passenger had not been made yet and officials now await results from the Coroner’s office to make those identifications.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Sixth St. with reports of an accident. Officials told 13 NEWS that a car headed west on Sixth St. had hit a semi-truck headed northbound on Madison and drove over the bridge onto westbound I-70. This area of westbound I-70 had been shut down due to construction in the area that day.

The driver of the vehicle had been pronounced dead at the scene. 13 NEWS crews at the scene observed the entire top half of the vehicle had been missing.

Residents had been asked to avoid the area of SE 6th and Madison, as well as westbound I-70 at 10th St., for more than several hours.

