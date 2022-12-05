No injuries reported after 24 units evacuate in early-morning apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after residents from 24 units evacuated the building due to an early-morning apartment fire.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical crews said just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Dec. 5, they were called to the Meadowbrook Apartments at 2711 Brittany Pl. with reports of a fire.

Officials noted that 911 dispatchers received multiple calls that reported visible flames and that residents had evacuated the building. The first truck arrived within 5 minutes of the first call and reported the blaze to be in the stairwell of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to one end of the 2-level, 24-unit building.

Crews said they immediately searched the building to ensure the fire had not spread and that residents had evacuated and were accounted for.

LDCFM indicated that the quick response and the actions of firefighters limited the spread of the blaze to the stairwell on the first floor. The fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes, however, crews remained on the scene for an additional hour.

Officials noted that 21 firefighters responded with assistance from the Lawrence Police Department to help evacuate the building. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Officials were not able to estimate damage as of Monday afternoon.

LDCFM said it strongly encourages residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors in their homes and a plan that has been practiced in case of a fire.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.