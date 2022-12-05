No injuries reported after 24 units evacuate in early-morning apartment fire

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after residents from 24 units evacuated the building due to an early-morning apartment fire.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical crews said just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning, Dec. 5, they were called to the Meadowbrook Apartments at 2711 Brittany Pl. with reports of a fire.

Officials noted that 911 dispatchers received multiple calls that reported visible flames and that residents had evacuated the building. The first truck arrived within 5 minutes of the first call and reported the blaze to be in the stairwell of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to one end of the 2-level, 24-unit building.

Crews said they immediately searched the building to ensure the fire had not spread and that residents had evacuated and were accounted for.

LDCFM indicated that the quick response and the actions of firefighters limited the spread of the blaze to the stairwell on the first floor. The fire was extinguished in about 25 minutes, however, crews remained on the scene for an additional hour.

Officials noted that 21 firefighters responded with assistance from the Lawrence Police Department to help evacuate the building. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

Officials were not able to estimate damage as of Monday afternoon.

LDCFM said it strongly encourages residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors in their homes and a plan that has been practiced in case of a fire.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
FILE - A broken railing on the 6th St. bridge above I-70.
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
Jesse Dove and family
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified

Latest News

FILE
RCPD makes 81 stops during Thanksgiving Safe Arrival
Kansas Statehouse
Treasurer Rogers welcomes Treasurer-elect Johnson to office
FILE
Gas prices tumble below $3 amid Holiday gatherings
Topeka Police attempt to identify this man in connection to a Dec. 3, 2022, aggravated burglary.
TPD attempts to identify man in connection to aggravated burglary