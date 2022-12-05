Monday forecast: Mild today, cooler the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning especially south of the turnpike. The overall weather trend this week will be temperatures near or below average for this time of year with today the warmest. A few chances for precipitation will also need to be monitored with the best chance Thursday with scattered rain showers.

Taking Action:

Precipitation chances this week will need to be monitored for any possibility of a wintry mix. This includes a chance for patchy freezing drizzle tomorrow in the morning which may lead to a few slick spots before it warms up. Best chance of precipitation though will be rain on Thursday but a wintry mix can’t be ruled out from this storm system especially late in the day into Thursday night.

There will be quite a bit of cloud cover almost everyday with a few spots getting some sun at times so sunglasses are still a good idea to have close by just in case.



As of now confidence is highest on a rain chance Thursday but other precipitation chances including timing and precipitation types are more uncertain.

Normal High: 47/Normal Low: 27 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds S/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Low chance for patchy freezing drizzle with a better chance for drizzle especially in the morning and the early afternoon mainly along and south of the turnpike. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Highs remain in the 40s the rest of the week with a chance for rain developing Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday. IF precipitation lingers long enough Thursday night, a rain/snow mix could occur.

As for the next chance of precipitation, latest models have a chance late Saturday night into Sunday and even continuing through Monday but to keep it somewhat consistent to the forecast the last couple days will put in a rain/snow mix Sunday night and this will need to be monitored this week for timing and specific details.

Models differ on cold air coming in Sunday lasting into early next week with one model keeping it mild and whatever precipitation there is would mainly be rain vs snow. So another reason to keep checking back daily for updates on a potential storm system this weekend into early next week and if and how much snow there might be.

