Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake over the weekend has been identified.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the person who had accidentally drowned at Centralia Lake had been identified as Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Va.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that dispatchers received a 911 call which reported a watercraft that had been occupied by one man, Dove, had capsized at Centralia Lake. The caller told officials Dove had been in the water.

Immediately after the call was received, officials said multiple agencies responded including law enforcement, Fire and Rescue, EMS, Wildlife and Parks and LifeNet. After an extensive search, they said it was found the response would no longer be a rescue, but a recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search continued until dark when it was decided the efforts would have to continue on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and a local resident were able to help the Sheriff’s Office locate Dove’s body.

The Sheriff’s Office said it extends its sincere condolences to the Dove family and the Warren Co. Virginia Sheriff’s Office for their loss.

Officials said that Dove, a deputy with the Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office, had been a lifelong resident and took pride in protecting and serving the community. A procession brought Dove back home to Virginia on Monday morning.

