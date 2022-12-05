Man to spend 28+ years in prison after convincing another to make child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Parsons will spend more than 28 years in prison after he convinced another to make child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Monday, Dec. 5, that Dillon Everman, 30, of Parsons was sentenced to 345 months - 28.75 years - in prison for conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child - production of child pornography.

Court documents indicate that Everman admitted in a guilty plea that he encouraged and requested co-defendant Dustin Strom, 26, of Parsons, to sexually abuse two young children and send him photographs of the abuse.

Everman was then found to have saved the images and created a shareable link he made available to Strom and others.

In October 2022, Strom was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he also pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child - production of child pornography. His girlfriend at the time, Thommie-Lyn Stansky, 28, of Parsons, was also sentenced to 60 years in prison for the crimes.

Court documents note that both Strom and Stansky had created images of themselves sexually abusing a 4- and a 2-year-old.

The Office noted that Homeland Security Investigations and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Gordon and Jason Hart prosecuted it.

