Man to spend 28+ years in prison after convincing another to make child porn

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Parsons will spend more than 28 years in prison after he convinced another to make child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Monday, Dec. 5, that Dillon Everman, 30, of Parsons was sentenced to 345 months - 28.75 years - in prison for conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child - production of child pornography.

Court documents indicate that Everman admitted in a guilty plea that he encouraged and requested co-defendant Dustin Strom, 26, of Parsons, to sexually abuse two young children and send him photographs of the abuse.

Everman was then found to have saved the images and created a shareable link he made available to Strom and others.

In October 2022, Strom was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he also pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child - production of child pornography. His girlfriend at the time, Thommie-Lyn Stansky, 28, of Parsons, was also sentenced to 60 years in prison for the crimes.

Court documents note that both Strom and Stansky had created images of themselves sexually abusing a 4- and a 2-year-old.

The Office noted that Homeland Security Investigations and the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case. Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly Gordon and Jason Hart prosecuted it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St. near I-70 Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm,...
One person dead and another injured after car hits semi, sending it off 6th St. bridge, Sunday afternoon
the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a...
Arrest made for man found dead in car in Chanute, KS
Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.
Topekan Ann Mah took this photo of windows on a Viking Cruises ship that were broken out by a...
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger

Latest News

A friend Cari Allen says Allen and Scott dated
GoFundMe created for still missing Cari Allen
Polk St. fire
Second fire in less than a month sparked at former Topeka church building
Osage Co. house fire
One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City
Douglas Co. double shooting
Two found dead early Monday in shooting south of Lawrence