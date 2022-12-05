Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter after death of 3-month-old

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022
GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Goodland man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child abuse after the death of a 3-month-old child.

On Monday, Dec. 5, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Steven E. Johnson, 27, of Goodland, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. The case stemmed from the May 2020 death of an infant.

AG Schmidt indicated that Johnson entered the plea in Sherman Co. District Court in response to charges of one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child abuse. Judge Scott Showalter accepted the plea and set sentencing for 9 a.m. on Jan. 30.

Schmidt noted that the case stems from the May 13, 2020, death of a 3-month-old child, which was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant AG Jessica Domme.

