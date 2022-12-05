Kansas House of Representatives appoints leadership for upcoming session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas House of Representatives appointed leadership for the upcoming session in early December.

On Monday morning, Dec. 5, Kansas House Republicans elected Representative Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita) as Speaker of the House. Hawkins, the previous House Majority Leader, will take over the seat after Rep. Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe) steps down.

Three nominations for House Majority Leader were also made - Susan Humphries (R-Wichita), Chris Croft (R-Overland Park) and Sean Tarwater (R-Stillwell). Croft was ultimately elected to that position.

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer (D-Wichita) stepped down from his position and Vic Miller (D-Topeka) was chosen to take his place. Miller defeated Brandon Woodard (D-Lenexa) with a final vote of 21-19.

