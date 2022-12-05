Judicial branch launches temporary website as official site remains offline

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial branch has launched a temporary website as its official site remains offline.

Kansas Courts says on Friday, Dec. 2, that it was forced to publish a temporary website in the absence of its official site in order to share current information until the full site can be brought back online.

The judicial branch noted that the website sits on a server managed by a website vendor. That server was compromised and an inserted code caused the website to crash.

The Court indicated that the crash did not have an effect on judicial branch networks, online services or courthouses. The harm was centralized to the branch’s ability to publish information online.

The Court also said the website does not collect personal data, so no resident’s personal information was put in jeopardy.

The branch said it continues to work with the vendor to restore the site. The vendor is required to undergo necessary security audits and vulnerability scans to verify the code that crashed the website has been removed and that the site and server are secure.

The Court noted that the temporary site published by the branch will provide current information until the full website is safely back online. The temporary site is a work in progress, so it said users may encounter missing information until the full site comes back online.

To access the temporary site, click HERE.

