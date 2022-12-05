Hundreds of nativity sets on display for Nativities & Noels

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 800 nativity sets from over 100 countries were on display at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Friday through Sunday for their annual Nativities & Noels event.

The nativity sets were featured from areas in Asia, South America, Africa, North America and more.

“It’s just a wonderful way of bringing people together who want to come together and celebrate the birth of Christ and keep him as the center of Christmas,” Carol Christensen, Co-Chair of Nativities & Noels, said.

The free event featured the nativity sets plus Christmas trees and music. A Christmas Program was held Saturday night, which featured solos, ensembles and sing-a-longs.

