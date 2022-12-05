GoFundMe created for still missing Cari Allen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to maintain the affairs of Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother who is believed to be with Aldrick Scott, the man accused of kidnapping her.

Taji Assadi Loehr, a close friend of Cari Allen’s for 19 years, says she has created a GoFundMe for her missing friend. Allen has been reported missing since Nov. 20.

On Nov. 21, the Topeka Police Department began to execute a search warrant at the home of Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, in connection to Allen’s disappearance. While Scott nor Allen was found at the home, piles of evidence were carted out until about 6:30 the next morning.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Scott in connection to Allen’s alleged kidnapping.

Loehr indicated that Allen’s family has been doing everything possible since then to find the missing mother. However, as of Dec. 5, more questions remain unanswered as Allen and Scott both remain missing.

“Cari is a humble spitfire who can bring laughter and humility to any situation,” Loehr said. “Those who know her best can attest that she is the ultimate hype-girl, always lending a thoughtful ear or a wise word. Cari also wears many hats: daughter, friend, caregiver, and of course - her favorite - mom. Cari’s relationship with her son can easily be summed up in five words: he is her whole world.”

Loehr said much of Allen’s career has been spent devoting her care to those with developmental disabilities. Allen earned her degree in human services from Buena Vista University and began to work with underserved populations. For about 14 years, she worked for the nonprofit organization Vodec where she built long-lasting and meaningful relationships in the community.

As the search for Allen and Scott continue, Loehr said assistance in the search efforts is undoubtedly needed. The funds collected through the GoFundMe account will go toward maintaining Allen’s affairs until she is found, as well as toward creating materials to help find her.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

