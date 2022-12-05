Gas prices tumble below $3 amid Holiday gatherings

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As many travel to Holiday celebrations around the Sunflower State, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas has tumbled below $3.

On Monday, Dec. 5, according to AAA, the current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was recorded at $2.99 while diesel dipped to $4.48.

On Sunday, prices held steady at $3.01 for a gallon of gas and $4.51 for a gallon of diesel. Prices were also down 15 cents and 20 cents, respectively, from a week ago, and 39 cents and 32 cents from a month ago.

According to AAA, the price of unleaded gas is down to the same as it was one year ago, however, diesel remains $1.16 more expensive.

AAA indicates that the highest prices for gas in 2022 came in June with unleaded reaching $4.67 on June 15, and diesel reaching $5.37 on June 26.

Residents in Wichita saw the lowest averages at $2.90 for a gallon of unleaded and $4.23 for a gallon of diesel.

In Kansas City, the average price of gas was recorded at $2.95 for unleaded and $4.52 for diesel. Topekans also saw an average of $2.95 for unleaded and $4.59 for diesel. Lawrence residents saw averages of $3.01 for unleaded and $4.32 for diesel. Meanwhile, in Manhattan, the average price of unleaded gas was $3.05 while diesel held at $4.36.

Meanwhile, AAA recorded the national average for a gallon of gas at $3.40.

In the Topeka area, GasBuddy indicated the best gas prices could be found at Prairie Band Casino and Resort - $2.58 per gallon - Love’s Travel Stop - $2.69 per gallon - and Valero - $2.69 per gallon.

In the Emporia area, Gas buddy recorded the best prices at Casey’s, Flying J and BP - all for $2.99 per gallon. In Manhattan, Casey’s Shell and Dillons had the best prices - all at $2.99 per gallon.

