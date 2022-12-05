Free State Brass Band brings sing-a-long to library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can get in the spirit of the season at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. The Free State Brass Band is coming to town for a holiday sing-a-long.

Band director Scott Watson and Diana Friend from the library talked about it on Eye on NE Kansas.

The Free State Brass Band Holiday Sing-A-Long is 3 p.m. Dec. 11 in the library’s Marvin Auditorium.

The library also is hosting various local groups for noon-time musical performances in the rotunda. Those will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. most days through Dec. 18. You can find the schedule here.

