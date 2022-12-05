FEMA sets Dec. 31 deadline for COVID-19 project cost-share applications

By Sarah Motter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - FEMA has set a Dec. 31 deadline for certain COVID-19 project cost share applications.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has set a Dec. 31 deadline for applicants who wish to submit eligible COVID-19 projects for 100% federal cost share.

The Office noted that the cost share applies to eligible responses that state agencies, local governments, tribal nations and eligible private nonprofit organizations started at the beginning of and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Office, any project with work completed before and after the July 1, 2022, deadline will be developed into two projects to avoid complications with different federal cost shares. The deadline to identify and report COVID-19 emergency work to be completed after July 1 will remain open.

