Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion project will close 46th St. in 2025.

On Monday, Dec. 5, SBB Engineering, a firm hired to develop plans to expand 46th St. says the project is set to close between Fielding and Rochester Rd. in early 2025. The project will see the expansion of the roadway to three lanes.

The $9.3 million project is the result of the half-cent sales tax recently approved and will be completed in early 2025.

Sources indicate there may not be a through lane for traffic during this project.

Sidewalks on both sides of the street will be included in the project as well as a pedestrian bridge.

The contract with SBB was approved at Monday morning’s County Commission Meeting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.