Dr. Burns-Wallace announced to leave dual government roles in the new year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement from the Kansas Governor’s office says that the Secretary of Administration and Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), Dr. DeAngela Burns-Wallace, will depart from her government positions effective January 6, 2023.

Dr. Burns-Wallace says that:

“It has been the greatest honor to serve under Governor Laura Kelly. Her leadership enabled the Department of Administration and the Office of Information Technology Services to thrive under very difficult circumstances. When the state government works well, the citizens of Kansas all benefit. That was my job, to make it all work well. It is also a credit to the wonderful staff of the Department of Administration and the Office of Information Technology Services that we have maintained a high level of service to Kansans. I know they will continue to make Kansas proud. Thank you to each and every one of my team members.”

Dr. Burns-Wallace was appointed as the head of the Department of Administration in June 2019 while serving the state since August 2019 as the head of the Office of Information Technology Services.

According to the governor’s office, she has also served as the chair of the State’s Health Care Commission, as a member of the Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice, the Governor’s Cybersecurity Taskforce, and the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee.

Governor Laura Kelly’s office says that during her time with the State of Kansas, Dr. Burns-Wallce led the way for new initiatives, such as the standardized performance review and training process, the Statewide Learning and Talent Management Systems, created the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative, the Kansas Women in State Employment affinity group or WISE, relaunched the Statewide Internship program, as well as continuing state operations, overseeing the Office of Recovery while administering federal COVID-19 relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Burns-Wallace has been a singular force in my administration for ensuring the delivery of high-quality government services to Kansans,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “From modernizing the state’s IT infrastructure to advancing key projects like the Docking State Office Building and the KDHE Health and Environment Laboratory, she has been a consistent source of leadership and excellence. I am so proud of what she has accomplished both here in Kansas and across the country, and I wish her well in the future.”

While acting as the State of Kansas’ CITO, Dr. Burns-Wallace was awarded the Orbie award for the 2022 Outstanding CIO of the Year in Government. According to the Governor’s office, Dr. Burns-Wallace was also elected to the Stanford University Board of Trustees in 2020 and became a member of the Council on Foreign Relations in 2022.

The Governor’s Office says that Kelly will name the candidates to fill Dr. Burns-Wallace’s roles as the Secretary of Administration and the Chief Information Technology Officer in the coming weeks.

