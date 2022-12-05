Chiefs fall to Bengals in long-awaited rematch game

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in an AFC Championship rematch in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Joe Burrow started the scoring by running in a 4 yard touchdown himself about halfway through the first quarter.

Harrison Butker responded with a 26 yard field goal, ending the first quarter 7-3 CIN.

The Bengals then racked up a 14-3 lead on the Chiefs in the second quarter, as Burrow sent a 12 yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

Kansas City would respond with a touchdown of their own before heading into the locker rooms. Patrick Mahomes sent a 2 yard touchdown pass to Jerick McKinnon to make it 14-10 CIN at halftime.

Then came a typical third quarter offensive explosion for the Chiefs. Rookie Isiah Pacheco started things off with an 8 yard touchdown run, helping Kansas City take the lead for the first time in the game, 17-14.

Cincinnati could only respond in the third quarter with a 36 yard field goal by Evan McPherson. While the Chiefs added one more touchdown, which may have been the play of the game for the visiting team.

On 4th and goal, Mahomes launched himself into the endzone. The ball was ultimately fumbled, but not before he successfully crossed the plane, resulting in a touchdown and 24-17 lead to end the third quarter.

The Bengals weren’t going down easily, though. They started the fourth quarter with a 41 yard field goal, and then tacked on an 8 yard touchdown to Chris Evans from Burrow, taking a 27-24 lead, and ultimately sealing the win.

The 27-24 score is the same score as the AFC Championship back in January. The Chiefs are now 9-3 on the season.

The loss broke Patrick Mahomes’ November and December win streak, which was 26 games long.

Kansas City will continue its stretch away from home, heading to Denver to take on the Broncos in an AFC West division rivalry showdown.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 on CBS/WIBW. That game was initially a Sunday Night Football primetime match, but was flexed out.

