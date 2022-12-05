Ballet Midwest brings Nutcracker to life at TPAC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nutcracker Ballet is a holiday classic, and each group that brings it to the stage gives it its own unique interpretation.

Ballet Midwest stages its version this weekend at the Topeka Peforming Arts Center.

Artistic director Lacee Sandgren and dancer Halle Pavlik visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

Ballet Midwest’s 46th annual presentation of the Nutcracker Ballet are 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 9, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 10, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 11 at Topeka Performing Arts Center. Information is available at www.balletmidwest.net. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 age 55+ and $14 age 18 and under.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.