Topeka rings in holidays with 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka rang in the new year with the 27th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade.

Hundreds gathered to kick off the holiday season with the annual parade. The route began at 5th St. and Kansas Ave. and headed southbound. Parade participants showed off their creativity while promoting their business, plus they handed out some candy to the children of Topeka while walking down the street.

Former Washburn president Dr. Jerry Farley was the Grand Marshall of the event. “Doing something like this here in Topeka, even on a cold night like this -- it brings everybody together,” Farley said.

Topeka mayor Mike Padilla had his own float as well. He said that he enjoys the festivities every year.

“It’s fantastic,” Padilla said. “I think it’s really fun. it sets the tone for the rest of the season here in Topeka for all of the activities that we have.”

