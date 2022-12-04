Sunday night forecast: Mild Monday followed by chilly week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight will be in the low 30s with another mild day to start Monday. Monday morning may see some dense fog, especially in the southeast, but fog is not guaranteed. Monday midday will see a front slicing through Northeast Kansas bringing colder temperatures for Tuesday. Winds will become breezy once the front passes likely in the early afternoon for Topeka.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds S around 5 mph. Possible fog Monday morning.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40 degrees. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

We will stay chilly from Tuesday through at least Saturday this coming weekend with temperatures in the mid 40s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There is a chance for rain showers beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday evening before ending Thursday night. Rain will begin scattered and then become more widespread of the main part of the system rushes through Southern Kansas towards the east.

There is another system that will move through the area sometime next weekend, either Saturday or Sunday. The track of this system could go farther south taking the rain chances with it to our southeast. This round of rain showers is definitely not locked in at this time but we’ll keep you updated.

Looking long term into the following week (week of December 11) we look to stay chilly in the mid 40s. Looking out even farther suggests that we may see a couple strong cold fronts in mid- to late December. If you’re asking about a white Christmas this year, it looks like we may be cold around that time, but any precipitation remains uncertain.

