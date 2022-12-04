Sunday forecast: Warmer today and Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will begin mostly sunny with a few clouds this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will also be nicer than yesterday with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will stay light out of the southwest. Monday looks about the same but with a few more clouds and a a degree or two warmer with temperatures in the low 50s. A strong cold front blows through late Monday afternoon and drops our temperatures to around 40 degrees for Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

A strong cold front blows through Kansas Monday afternoon and will bring our temperatures down again. We can expect high temperatures around 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. We become partly cloudy Tuesday night and stay that way for Wednesday. Wednesday will be chilly in the mid 40s with light northeast winds still in play.

An area of low pressure sets up in eastern Colorado Wednesday and will move east providing us with a rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now expect scattered showers and chilly temperatures in the mid 40s Thursday morning through the afternoon. Rain will end going into Thursday night. That will conclude round 1.

Friday should remain dry with temperatures holding steady in the mid 40s and skies staying partly cloudy with light south winds. Another area of low pressure builds to the west and again will move east giving another chance for rain Friday night into Saturday. This round of rain looks more promising than the first round. In both cases, however, it appears that the bets chances for rain will be in East Kansas with Central Kansas not seeing nearly as much.

