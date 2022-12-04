Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec hosts Holiday Craft Fair

Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec hosts Holiday Craft Fair
Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec hosts Holiday Craft Fair(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation hosted one of their most popular events Saturday morning.

The holiday craft show was held Saturday morning at the Crestview Community Center, located, located at 4801 SW Shunga Drive. The event featured over 50 different vendor booths with a variety of homemade items such as, hand-made wooden toys, jewelry, baked goods, clothes and holiday décor.

Many vendors showcased their hand-made goods. Paula Walkins, a vendor, said it’s important for the community to shop local and that it can save quite a few bucks.

“So, it’s cost-efficient,” said Walkins. “People can spread the word and know what I got, and It’s made by our hands; we put our love into it, and sharing is always giving.”

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is helping the community get into the holiday spirit with upcoming events.

