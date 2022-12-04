Saturday night forecast: Slight warmup Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was cold with temperatures hovering only in the mid 30s. The good news is that after some very windy days we finally caught a break with light winds today. Clouds moved in late this afternoon and we will begin tomorrow partly cloudy and become mostly sunny by midday. Winds Sunday will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph with temperatures a little warmer in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

A strong cold front blows through Kansas Monday afternoon and will bring our temperatures down again. We can expect high temperatures around 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. We become partly cloudy Tuesday night and stay that way for Wednesday. Wednesday will be chilly in the mid 40s with light northeast winds still in play.

An area of low pressure sets up in eastern Colorado Wednesday and will move east providing us with a rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now expect scattered showers and chilly temperatures in the mid 40s Thursday morning through the afternoon. Rain will end going into Thursday night. That will conclude round 1.

Friday should remain dry with temperatures holding steady in the mid 40s and skies staying partly cloudy with light south winds. Another area of low pressure builds to the west and again will move east giving another chance for rain Friday night into Saturday. This round of rain looks more promising than the first round. In both cases, however, it appears that the bets chances for rain will be in East Kansas with Central Kansas not seeing nearly as much.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.