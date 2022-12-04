Santa Paws pays visit to Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held their annual Santa Paws fundraiser event this weekend.

With Christmas right around the corner, many families like the Rohleder-Webbs are getting into the holiday spirit. This year is even more special with a special new addition to their family Christmas cards. HHHS hosted its annual Santa Paw Saturday morning, Ashley Rohleder-Webb said adding her adopted dog, Ruben, means a lot to her.

“My husband calls him our first son,” said Rohleder-Webb. “So, it’s just fun to have our family picture with the whole fam.”

The holidays are all about love and giving back. Webb said she’s not only excited about taking new Christmas pictures, but she’s happy to support Helping Hands, which led her to Ruben.

“It’s our first Christmas with Ruben, and we adopted him here,” said Rohleder-Webb. “It’s a good way to give back to the shelter that took him in and let us find him. So, and you know it’s Santa; I mean, he’s so excited, can’t you tell.”

Pet parents could purchase a picture with Santa for $15 and swag bags for $10 to get their families in the holiday spirit. Pet families were able to enjoy some new features this year, all donated to Helping Hands. Emi Greiss, communication coordinator, said this fundraiser benefits HHHS in many ways.

“Thankfully, because 100 percent of everything you see is donated,” said Greiss. “People have donated baked goods; Santa is donating his time. So, 100 percent of what people spend here today is a donation to the shelter.”

Helping Hands encourages pet owners to check out their social media for more information on upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.