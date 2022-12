LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football will officially play in the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas.

The Jayhawks ended the season at 6-6, while the Razorbacks ended at 6-6 as well.

The Liberty Bowl will be played on December 28 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN.

