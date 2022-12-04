Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death, Sunday morning.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line.

Sheriff Herrig says they will wait for the results of an autopsy to make any further determinations.

No additional details have been released at this time but anyone with any information is asked to contact (785)-863-2351 or info@jfsoks.org.

