One person dead and another injured after car drives off I-70 bridge, Sunday afternoon

The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St., Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm after a...
The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St., Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm after a car drove over the I-70 bridge, killing one person and injuring another.(Lane Gillespie)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department was called to 6th St., Sunday afternoon, around 2:45 pm after a car drove over the I-70 bridge, killing one person and injuring another.

Officials say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of SE 6th and Madison, as well as, Westbound I-70 at 10th St.

They say the area will be closed for several hours.

More than 10 police vehicles were reported at the scene, after the car drove off of the I-70 bridge, falling onto the closed Westbound lanes of 6th St.

Our 13 NEWS reporter on the scene reported that the entire top half of the vehicle was missing.

There is no word yet on how or why the vehicle drove over the bridge. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

