TFD crews put out garage fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire Saturday morning in North Topeka.

According to the TFD, just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, a Topeka police sergeant was on patrol in the area when they found a detached garage at 325 NW Lyman Rd. with black smoke coming out of it. The sergeant reported the fire and TFD crews arrived to the scene shortly after.

The sergeant also notified the occupants of the home and one adult and two minors were all able to self-evacuate.

Upon the fire crews arrival, they began an offensive fire attack and kept the blaze confined to the garage. There were no injuries reported.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental improper disposal of smoking materials. The total damage is estimated to be $7,500, with $5,000 associated with structural loss and $2,500 in content loss.

