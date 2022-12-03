Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff.

Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun.

Officers left the building and communicated with Murillo, who was wanted on a felony warrant, from a perimeter. After two hours of negotiations, Murillo shot himself in the chest.

Emporia EMS rendered aid before transporting him to the hospital. His condition as of Friday is unknown.

