Suspect shoots self during standoff with Emporia Police

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a police standoff.

Emporia Police say officers were searching a unit Wednesday at the Whittier Place apartments when Guadalupe Murillo, 23, appeared from a closet with a gun.

Officers left the building and communicated with Murillo, who was wanted on a felony warrant, from a perimeter. After two hours of negotiations, Murillo shot himself in the chest.

Emporia EMS rendered aid before transporting him to the hospital. His condition as of Friday is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Zavell Ivy
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

Latest News

Cesar the border collie is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka
Cesar the border collie shares holiday cheer from Helping Hands
Season of giving through Washburn Tech’s Toy Build
Season of giving through Washburn Tech’s Toy Build
Brewster Place is expanding upward at its Topeka facility. In honor of the launch of its...
Brewster Place hosts ‘sky-breaking’ ceremony to kick-off upward expansion
Brewster Place is expanding upward at its Topeka facility. In honor of the launch of its...
Brewster Place hosts ‘sky-breaking’ ceremony to kick-off upward expansion