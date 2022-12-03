Saturday forecast: Chilly through the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Well we blew through November and December came blowing in with strong winds the last two days. Today’s winds will be light from the north becoming south this afternoon. Highs today will be chilly in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. The Miracle and Kansas Avenue parade this evening begins at 6pm this evening. Plan for the cold with temperatures in the low 30s during parade time and a light wind chill in the upper 20s.

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds becoming S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures climb into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies with light southwest winds. Monday will also be mild in the low 50s with skies partly cloudy and winds beginning south. A cold front Monday afternoon will once again shift our winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will turn chilly again for Tuesday with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday will stay cooler in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies and light north winds. A weak cold front slides through Thursday and stalls in the area proving a slight chance for scattered rain showers Thursday afternoon. At the same time, an area of low pressure builds in eastern Colorado. Depending on the strength of this system in Colorado we may see additional rain showers through next weekend and maybe even some snow on the tail end. We will continue to fine tune this possibility over the next few days.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

