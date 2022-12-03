The Salvation Army gives thousands of coats away to those in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Salvation Army and Scotch Cleaners came together and gathered thousands of coats to give to those in need on Saturday.

This year was the 36th Annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

Over 3,000 coats were collected to give back to the community. No documentation was needed, and one heavy coat per family member was provided at the coat drive.

Cpt. Cristian Lopez says the reactions the organization is getting from people who are finding their perfect coat is priceless.

If you did not get to make it to the coat drive, coats that are left over can be picked up anytime at the Salvation Army.

“I have lots of grateful hearts, a lot of people that come hug me and tell me stories. Like for example, one of the families come with 4 or 5 kids and they said thank you so much because I cannot afford to get a coat for my wife, for my husband and for all the kids,” he said.

