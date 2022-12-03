Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Centralia Lake

By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a report of an apparent drowning accident at Centralia Lake that was reported on Friday, December 2.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said with the cooperation of the City of Centralia, the lake has been closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water until further notice. No further information was provided.

This incident still remains under investigation and 13 NEWS will provide updates to this story as they become available.

