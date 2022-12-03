Kansas’ young leaders recognized at NextGen Under 30 ceremony

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 of Kansas hosted their annual dinner and award ceremony at Hotel Topeka Friday. The event recognized their more than 200 Under 30 award winners.

According to their website, the mission of NextGen Under 30 is to identify young adults and edeage them to follow their career goals in Kansas.

“We’re really thrilled to see this kind of recognition program,” Paul Hughes, Deputy Secretary for the Department of Commerce, said. “[It’s] all coming together to recognize that Kansas has the goods.”

You can find the winners and information on how to nominate someone worthy of an award here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Zavell Ivy
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

Latest News

Topekan Ann Mah took this photo of windows on a Viking Cruises ship that were broken out by a...
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
Topekan Ann Mah took this photo of windows on a Viking Cruises ship that were broken out by a...
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
A sign on a screen reads NextGen Under 30 at Hotel Topeka.
NextGen Under 30 Ceremony
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Centralia Lake
Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Centralia Lake