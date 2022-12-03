Kansas’ young leaders recognized at NextGen Under 30 ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 of Kansas hosted their annual dinner and award ceremony at Hotel Topeka Friday. The event recognized their more than 200 Under 30 award winners.

According to their website, the mission of NextGen Under 30 is to identify young adults and edeage them to follow their career goals in Kansas.

“We’re really thrilled to see this kind of recognition program,” Paul Hughes, Deputy Secretary for the Department of Commerce, said. “[It’s] all coming together to recognize that Kansas has the goods.”

You can find the winners and information on how to nominate someone worthy of an award here.

