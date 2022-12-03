K-State great Darren Sproles talks with WIBW ahead of Big 12 Championship

Former K-State running back Darren Sproles sit down with WIBW's Vince Lovergine ahead of the Big 12 Championship.
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tex. (WIBW) - One of the most accomplished players in Kansas State football history talked with 13′s Vince Lovergine ahead of Saturday’s Big 12 championship showdown between K-State and TCU.

As part of the College GameDay coverage, former K-State star and retired NFL running back Darren Sproles will offer insights previewing the game. Nineteen years ago, Sproles shined in a 35-7 win over No. 1 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game. In that conference championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, Sproles rushed for 235 yards on 22 attempts. K-State steamrolled the heavily favored Sooners, outscoring Oklahoma 35-0 after trailing 7-0 through the first quarter.

Sproles said he has a bet with fellow running back and former TCU standout LaDainian Tomlinson where the loser will have to do pushups.

As for a prediction, Sproles thinks the Wildcats will beat TCU 38-32 and leave Dallas as Big 12 champions.

