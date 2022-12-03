Girls on the Run 5k in Manhattan

The girls have prepared for this run for 10 weeks as the age range is 3rd to 8th grade.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the cold weather this morning didn’t stop young girls and others from running. The Girls on the Run 5k took place this morning in Manhattan at Rockin K’s.

Girls who participated were from 3rd to 8th grade as other family members and people joined in on the run. These girls have been preparing hard for this run over the last 10 weeks as this is the big finale. These girls learn so much about themselves while participating in this and what they can do for their future.

Executive director of the Flint Hills Council, Candice McIntosh, said this event shows them that they have a bunch of support behind them. ”Really to just build the future female leaders of our community and that’s what we’re here doing today. Just to show girls that we support them and that they are here to support our community because that’s who going to be leading us in the future, so just to empower them and support them and just give them the confidence that it takes to put one foot in front of the other.” said McIntosh.

The girls made their way down Dennison all the way back to where they started the race at Rockin K’s.

