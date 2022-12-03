Cesar the border collie shares holiday cheer from Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is getting into the holiday spirit.

Cesar, a young border collie mix, sported a bright red bow when he joined Emi Griess for a visit to the Eye on NE Kansas. Cesar is about a year old, with some neurological issues that make his walk a little different, but he gets around fine!

Cesar and Emi invited people to the shelter’s Santa Paws event. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. You can get pet and family photos with Santa (or the Grinch!) for $15. An additional $10 gets you a swag bag for your pet. They’ll also have nail trimming services, fun activities, a bake sale with human and pet goodies, and a small craft sale.

HHHS currently has a Winter Freeze on Adoption Fees. Dogs are $25 to adopt and cats are $10 through Dec. 4. The shelter is located at 5720 SW 21st St. in Topeka.

