Brewster Place hosts ‘sky-breaking’ ceremony to kick-off upward expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is expanding upward at its Topeka facility. In honor of the launch of its renovation project, the senior care center hosted a sky-breaking ceremony to mark the occasion.

Brewster Place launched its $14 million renovation project on Friday, December 2, with confetti cannons to symbolize its initiation, which will include the addition of a sixth floor with residential penthouse suites and the renovation of two other floors to create luxury apartments.

Brewster described the “Penthouse Suites of Redwood” as ranging from 1,400 sq. ft. to more than 1,750 sq. ft. with full kitchens, an en suite laundry, and balconies. There will be six two-bedroom, two-bath suites featuring views of Topeka on the sixth floor. The luxury apartments on the fifth floor will have 13 newly redesigned suites that will be called “The Fives at Redwood.” Features one- and two-bedroom residences with a view, full kitchens, and an en-suite laundry.

Another part of the renovation is “The Club at Redwood,” which includes four renovated residences, a new dining venue, an art studio, and a grand piano.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla attended the sky-breaking ceremony, not just as a public official, but as a neighbor of Brewster Place.

“I am literally a neighbor of Brewster Place and I enjoy being here,” said Padilla. “I think it is a very vibrant and vital community within a community. You have a city within yourself, you will have all of the amenities that you need and expect from a community that respects its elders and wants to keep them here in Topeka and recognize their importance.”

Chris Gallagher, Brewster’s Director of Sales and Marketing, said to commemorate the start of Brewster’s project in a unique way, the facility donated to the White Dwarf Research Corporation’s “Adopt a Star” program and adopted stars for several groups, including the City of Topeka and the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to show our appreciation in a special way as we commemorate the new heights to which we are all taking retirement community living in northeast Kansas,” said Gallagher. “Brewster has made a donation to the White Dwarf Research Corporation’s “Adopt a Star” program. This non-profit organization is dedicated to scientific research and public education in astrophysics. They promote the study of stars and planets -- a view our residents on the fifth and sixth floor will certainly enjoy. So as a token of our appreciation and the special relationships which we have made today possible for us, stars have been adopted in the names of several groups.”

