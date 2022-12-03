2 burglary suspects in custody following report of suspicious vehicle in SW Topeka

Winston Roberts and Jesse Cott
Winston Roberts and Jesse Cott(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects are in jail Friday night after a report of a suspicious vehicle matched the description of a car used in a burglary in Southwest Topeka.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 2 at around 12:30 p.m,, a 911 call came in regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road. When deputies arrived, multiple individuals ran out of a parked silver Buick Lucerne. Officials said the Buick matched the description of a vehicle involved in a burglary in Topeka earlier in the day.

Additional deputies later arrived to the area and a perimeter was set up. With the assistance of residents who reported suspicious individuals running through yards, deputies were able to take two suspects into custody. They say several stolen items were recovered.

Winston Roberts, 27, of Auburn, Kan., and Jesse L. Cott, 30, of Topeka, were taken into custody and transported to the law enforcement center for questioning by the Topeka Police Department.

Law enforcement officials said Roberts had two felony warrants out of Shawnee County for his arrest as well as a parole violation and Cott also had outstanding warrants from the City of Topeka.

This incident is still under investigation.

