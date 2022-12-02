Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said.

Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, a 50-year-old woman and Community First Bank were listed as victims in the case.

Riley County police said the woman reported that she was called by an unknown individual claiming to be “Captain Kyle Poser,” who told her that she had a jury-duty warrant and needed to pay him $800 Walmart gift cards to settle the case. The woman then paid the man the $800 in Walmart gift cards.

Riley County Police Department officials said that neither it nor other law enforcement agencies will ever call anyone asking for money, especially through gift cards.

“This is always a scam,” Riley County police officials said.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

