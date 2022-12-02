Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan

A Manhattan woman was victimized out of $800 in Woman gift cards in a jury-duty scam reported...
A Manhattan woman was victimized out of $800 in Woman gift cards in a jury-duty scam reported this week, authorities said.(KALB)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said.

Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, a 50-year-old woman and Community First Bank were listed as victims in the case.

Riley County police said the woman reported that she was called by an unknown individual claiming to be “Captain Kyle Poser,” who told her that she had a jury-duty warrant and needed to pay him $800 Walmart gift cards to settle the case. The woman then paid the man the $800 in Walmart gift cards.

Riley County Police Department officials said that neither it nor other law enforcement agencies will ever call anyone asking for money, especially through gift cards.

“This is always a scam,” Riley County police officials said.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Zavell Ivy
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
A white bald eagle is captured on camera by Justin Briley who shared the footage with the...
Rare white bald eagle captured on video in Oklahoma

Latest News

Riley County police are investigating a Bitcoin scam that resulted in a man losing $25,000,...
Riley County police investigate bitcoin scam that costs man $25,000
Warm and in the 60s today, 30s and 40s this weekend
Warm and windy today, cold and windy this evening
TMR finished up some last minute shopping for their families adopted through the United Way's...
Topeka Rescue Mission continues tradition of giving back
Proposed new rules for foods to be considered healthy take aim at added sugars.
Proposed new "healthy" food rules take aim at added sugar