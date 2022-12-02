Topeka Rescue Mission continues tradition of giving back

TMR finished up some last minute shopping for their families adopted through the United Way's Christmas Bureau(WIBW)
By Soleil Rucker
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As Christmas closes in it’s always important to give back. That’s exactly what the Topeka Rescue mission did today.

They finished up some last minute shopping for their families adopted through the United Way’s Christmas Bureau. These gifts may be all many of them get for Christmas.

“It’s not the PS5 and the Xboxes, its towel and sheets for your bed its crock pots and those kind of things. So we’re just excited to try to do out best to get folks the necessities they need this season.” Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution Services said.

The Topeka Rescue Mission will make its deliveries in the coming weeks.

