Thursday evening fire causes substantial damage to East Topeka residence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An east-side apartment house sustained substantial damage in a Thursday evening fire.

The blaze was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home at 833 S.E. Chestnut. The location was just northeast of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner.

The first-floor appeared to have sustained major damage in the fire.

The second-floor of the house also appeared to have been damaged.

Authorities told 13 NEWS that the residence was divided into three apartments.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately available.

