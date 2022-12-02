Shawnee Co. DA says TPD officers were justified in shooting of suspect in Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay announced on Friday the conduct of the Topeka police officers involved in the September 29 pursuit of Eric Perkins in downtown Topeka was justified.

On the morning of September 29, law enforcement was dispatched to 3530 SW Kerry for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located Gregory Butts, 55, lying in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died at the scene. A woman was also found inside the home with gunshot wounds and she was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect in the shooting, Eric Perkins, 33, was located about an hour after the murder and led police on a high-speed chase into Downtown Topeka. Officials say Perkins shot at police at multiple locations while trying to flee. Perkins was eventually apprehended near 6th and Kansas Ave. around 11 a.m. after exchanging more gunfire with police.

Kagay concluded the conduct of the 10 involved officers ( nine from TPD, one from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office) was justified and his office will seek to add additional criminal charges against Perkins for crimes committed during the pursuit.

Perkins is being charged with the following:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Premeditated 1st Degree Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Endangering a Child

Aggravated Kidnapping

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

Interference with Law Enforcement

Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

Perkins remains in custody on a bond of $1,500,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:00 a.m. on January 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.