Shawnee Co. DA says TPD officers were justified in shooting of suspect in Downtown Topeka

Eric Perkins
Eric Perkins(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay announced on Friday the conduct of the Topeka police officers involved in the September 29 pursuit of Eric Perkins in downtown Topeka was justified.

On the morning of September 29, law enforcement was dispatched to 3530 SW Kerry for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located Gregory Butts, 55, lying in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds and he later died at the scene. A woman was also found inside the home with gunshot wounds and she was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect in the shooting, Eric Perkins, 33, was located about an hour after the murder and led police on a high-speed chase into Downtown Topeka. Officials say Perkins shot at police at multiple locations while trying to flee. Perkins was eventually apprehended near 6th and Kansas Ave. around 11 a.m. after exchanging more gunfire with police.

Kagay concluded the conduct of the 10 involved officers ( nine from TPD, one from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office) was justified and his office will seek to add additional criminal charges against Perkins for crimes committed during the pursuit.

Perkins is being charged with the following:

  • Attempted 1st Degree Murder
  • Premeditated 1st Degree Murder
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Assault
  • 2 counts of Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Dwelling
  • Aggravated Burglary
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child
  • Aggravated Kidnapping
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer
  • Interference with Law Enforcement
  • Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

Perkins remains in custody on a bond of $1,500,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:00 a.m. on January 18, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Zavell Ivy
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

Latest News

Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands Humane Society holds last low-cost vaccine clinic of 2022
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a debate in her race for reelection at the Kansas State...
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana
Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night at the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W....
North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night
Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified