Riley County police investigate bitcoin scam that costs man $25,000

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a Bitcoin scam that resulted in a man losing $25,000, authorities said.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Marlatt Avenue in Manhattan.

According to Riley Count police, a 51-year-old man was listed as the victim when he reported he was scammed by a fake Metallica YouTube channel into transferring approximately $25,500 of Bitcoin to an unknown person.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

