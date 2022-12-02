North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night

Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night at the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W.
Police are investigating an armed robbery Thursday night at the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka auto supply store was held up at gunpoint Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd. after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation indicated an individual -- described only as a white male -- entered the store armed with a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash along with various items.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests had been reported as of mid-morning Friday and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or visit shawneecountycrimestoppers.com.

