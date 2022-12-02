North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka auto supply store was held up at gunpoint Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd. after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

Authorities said that a preliminary investigation indicated an individual -- described only as a white male -- entered the store armed with a gun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash along with various items.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests had been reported as of mid-morning Friday and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or visit shawneecountycrimestoppers.com.

