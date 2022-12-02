No. 9 Kansas defeats Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Battle

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 Kansas men’s basketball took down Seton Hall 91-65 on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse in the annual Big 12/Big East Battle.

Six Jayhawks ended the night in double figures. Kevin McCullar Jr., back from a minor injury, led KU with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was followed by Gradey Dick and Jalen Wilson’s 15 each, and K.J. Adams’ 11. Dajuan Harris Jr. had 10 points, and Wilson added 13 rebounds.

KU will have a bit of a break before venturing to Mizzou on December 10. Tipoff is set for 4:15 p.m.

