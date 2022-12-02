Meals on Wheels hopes to serve up happy holiday for clients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas is hoping to serve up some holiday cheer along with their hot meals.

Stacie Torrez, manager of volunteer services, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their efforts to fill holiday gift bags for their more than 1,400 Meals on Wheels and PACE clients.

Meals on Wheels is seeking donations of items like socks, gloves, scarves, lap blankets, crossword or find-a-word books – large print, playing cards, and chap stick. They may be dropped off by Dec. 15 at any of their regular meal sites, plus at the following Midland Care locations Monday - Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

818 Ann Street, Kansas City

319 Perry Street, Lawrence

2134 SW Westport Drive, Topeka

1112 SW 6th Street, Topeka

200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka

1632 Industrial Road, Emporia

People who wish to volunteer should call 785-232-2044. They’re also looking for meal deliver volunteers, whether it be for a regular route or as a fill-in driver. Monetary donations may be made through Midland Care.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.