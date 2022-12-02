Meals on Wheels hopes to serve up happy holiday for clients

Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas is looking for items to fill gift bags for their clients
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas is hoping to serve up some holiday cheer along with their hot meals.

Stacie Torrez, manager of volunteer services, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their efforts to fill holiday gift bags for their more than 1,400 Meals on Wheels and PACE clients.

Meals on Wheels is seeking donations of items like socks, gloves, scarves, lap blankets, crossword or find-a-word books – large print, playing cards, and chap stick. They may be dropped off by Dec. 15 at any of their regular meal sites, plus at the following Midland Care locations Monday - Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • 818 Ann Street, Kansas City
  • 319 Perry Street, Lawrence
  • 2134 SW Westport Drive, Topeka
  • 1112 SW 6th Street, Topeka
  • 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka
  • 1632 Industrial Road, Emporia

People who wish to volunteer should call 785-232-2044. They’re also looking for meal deliver volunteers, whether it be for a regular route or as a fill-in driver. Monetary donations may be made through Midland Care.

