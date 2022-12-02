McPherson woman sentenced for second-degree murder, battery on a LEO

Tina Nicole Brown
Tina Nicole Brown(KAKE)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson woman was sentenced Friday to more than 36 years in prison for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, Kansas AG Derek Schmidt said.

Tina Nicole Brown, 36, was sentenced in McPherson County District Court to 442 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of second-degree reckless murder. She was also sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for battery of a law enforcement officer. Brown was also sentenced to 36 months of post-release supervision and lifetime registration as a violent offender. Brown pleaded no contest to the charges in April.

The charges stemmed from an investigation into the death of Kelly G. Peterson in February 2020. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the McPherson Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Zavell Ivy
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

Latest News

Health Access received the donations.
EnvistaCares Challenge results announced
Christmas is right around the corner, and students at Washburn Tech put their building skills...
Season of giving through Washburn Tech’s Toy Build
Much colder for the weekend
Much colder air arrives for the weekend
Helping Hands Humane Society
Helping Hands Humane Society holds last low-cost vaccine clinic of 2022