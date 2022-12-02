LGBTQ+ rights, free speech clash in Supreme Court case over same-sex wedding websites

Group photo of the current Supreme Court
Group photo of the current Supreme Court(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Back in 2017, A gay couple filed a complaint against a Colorado cake shop after they refused to make them a wedding cake. The owner said it was against his religious beliefs to support same-sex couples, and the case made it all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Amanda Shanor, who worked on the case explains.

“Everybody thought they were going to rule for the baker and create new law and change the rules and say, actually, no, you do have an exemption not to sell a cake to a gay couple,” said Shanor.

But that’s not what happened - The Court ultimately decided that the cake shop owner had discriminated against the couple, which is a violation of the law.

Fast forward to now:

An almost identical case is back on the docket. But this time, there’s a new, more conservative bench.

“This court is maybe significantly more aggressive, maybe activist than maybe even some people expected,” said Shanor.

By taking up high-profile cases like the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Affirmative Action, and now this, Shanor fears many other protections could be opened up to interpretation.

“If the court writes a very broad opinion - It could it have the potential, I mean, quite honestly, to eviscerate a bunch of civil rights and anti-discrimination laws.”

Kristen Waggoner, an attorney for the website designer said in a statement quote, “Colorado has weaponized its law to silence speech it disagrees with, to compel speech it approves of, and to punish anyone who dares to dissent.”

The justices will hear oral arguments on Monday, with a formal opinion expected in June.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were on the scene of a shooting early Thursday in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln.
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
Zavell Ivy
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
Customers lineup to order at the new SQRL convenience store, formerly Larry's Shortstop.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
A white bald eagle is captured on camera by Justin Briley who shared the footage with the...
Rare white bald eagle captured on video in Oklahoma

Latest News

Kansas Senate Majority Leader, Gene Suellentrop (R). (October 25, 2021)
Senator convicted in wrong-way driving DUI case to resign
FILE - Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with Minority Leader...
Kansas House Democratic Leader steps down to pave way for new blood
FILE - Kansas state Sen. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, holds up a trash can declaring he deposited a...
Kansas GOP pins Democratic governor’s win on lawmaker’s run
FILE - Covid 19
Senate passes Marshall resolution to end COVID-19 national state of emergency
A sign, opposing proposed changes in the Kansas Constitution, stands in the grass in front of...
Ballot deadline passes, Constitutional Amendment fails by less than 1 percent