Kansas AG files lawsuit alleging illegal practices inflated insulin prices

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas attorney general Derek Schmidt says leading insulin providers and pharmacy benefit managers have deliberately inflated insulin prices over the past two decades.

Schmidt filed suit against several companies on Friday, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi-Aventis, and Nov Nordisk. Those three companies command 99% of the insulin market.

Schmidt accuses the companies of maintaining a pricing scheme to purposely make insulin more expensive to produce. He cited in increase from its original $20 price to its current price tag between $300 - $700. It’s an increase Schmidt says is forcing Kansans with diabetes to choose between rationing their insulin or going without it.

“Kansans with diabetes who are either uninsured or are in high deductible plans have been substantially damaged as a direct result of the scheme,” Schmidt said. “One in four Kansas diabetics can no longer afford their insulin and are forced to either ration their medicine or to go without. The consequences can be fatal.”

Schmidt’s office says this is the second lawsuit from an investigation started in 2020, another was settled last year with Centene Corp. for $27 million.

